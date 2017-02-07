Powerful Search + Analytics
FluidDATA allows you to search through decades worth of spoken word audio in seconds enabling you to quickly research topics of interest and gain actionable insight. Integrate FluidDATA with your existing dashboard solution or let us deploy a private cloud instance for you.
Automation and Insight
Using the FluidDATA API you can build an automated workflow to quickly narrow in on relevant content saving you time and money. We use novel machine learning techniques to extract valuable information from large data collections that a human might miss.
New and Recent Content
Thanks to our highly tuned process, FluidDATA is always up to date with the latest content. On average, 25,000 unique audio files are processed and added each day to the database. FluidDATA can scale to meet any workload.
Public Audio Database
BitPlatter continuously crawls the internet for audio, podcast, and public recordings. Our public dataset is one of the largest resources for searchable spoken content and it is accessible through our FluidDATA search at fluid.bitplatter.com or using our API.
Private Data Collection
BitPlatter can process your private audio collection and make it accessible through a secure FluidDATA cloud instance and the FluidDATA API. After processing, you will have the ability to quickly search the conversations.
Start a Conversation With BitPlatter